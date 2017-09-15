9th class exam age restriction illegal: LHC

LAHORE

A division bench of the Lahore High Court Thursday declared unconstitutional the education board 9th class exam-age restriction of 12 years.

Bench observed that the age restriction policy should not become hurdle in the attainment of education as seeking education was a fundamental right of every citizen under article 25A of the Constitution and the fundamental rights were superior in nature.

The LHC Bench comprised of Justice Shamas Mehmood Mirza and Justice Muzammal Akhtar Shabbir held the age restriction policy of 12 years mentioned in rule 1A of calendar under Punjab Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act 1975 as unconstitutional.

A number of students had moved the petitions. Petitioners counsel Sheraz Zaka submitted that equal education is the fundamental right under Article 25 of the Constitution but unfortunately, education boards had made rules that children below the age of 12 were not eligible to get admission in 9th class.

He said that the students who were below the age of 12 years were being deprived of their right to education, as the board was not allowing them to appear in 9th class exam. He argued that there was no provision in Punjab free and compulsory education act 2014, which imposes such condition.

He submitted that it was discriminatory that in order to appear in 9th class exam a student has to be 12 years and this policy of board of intermediate is a violation of article 25A of Constitution.

He submitted that in parallel O and A levels exams there was no age restriction policy. He said this restriction was unjust and violation of the Constitution as no one could be deprived of education.

He requested that the age restriction policy mentioned in calendar rule 1A Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act 1976 should be declared ultra vires as it infringes fundamental rights.