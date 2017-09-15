Fake soft drinks factory sealed

LAHORE :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a factory for producing fake soft drinks with the label of renewed beverage companies and discarded huge quantity of material in Shahdara area on Thursday.

A PFA team under the supervision of PFA Additional Director General Operations Rafia Haider conducted the raid on a tip-off of a vigilance cell and confiscated 8,000 ready bottles and raw material of 11,000 soft drinks.

The factory was established in a village near Rani Chowk in Shahdara police area to hide it from the authority. The factory was using chemical, fake and expired flavour in the preparation of bottles which are injurious for consumers’ health.

Rafia Haider said the PFA has discarded huge quantity of substandard and unhygienic material of beverages on the spot that was being used in the preparation of bottles. She said PFA confiscated 1 mixing machine, three gas cylinders and two filing cylinders from the site. The PFA registered a case against responsible people in Shahdara police station. In a query, she said the PFA has taken bottle supply records in possession and started investigation.

The PFA teams have conducted raid in different areas of the city, imposed Rs 45,000 fine and 69 improvement notices to restaurants and bakeries over violation of food laws. The PFA spokesperson said fine tickets issued to Gourmet Sweets and Bakers on College Road, Chicken Cuisine in Wapda Town, Momin Tika and Al-Faisal Restaurant in Valencia Town.

PGMI: Principal PGMI and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has said that dengue courses would be mandatory for medical students and newly appointed doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of Lahore General Hospital so that everyone working LGH would have proper knowledge of the treatment.

He disclosed this while addressing awareness seminar on Dengue held here on Thursday at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. Prof. Imran Hassan Khan, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Dr. Maliha Hameed and Dr. Kashif Aziz also addressed.

Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr. Ghulam Sabir, doctors and medical students in a large number attended this seminar. In his address, Prof. Dr. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that including dengue, people can save themselves from many diseases by maintaining proper cleanliness and doctors should play their role in spreading awareness in this regard.

He called upon that print, electronic and social media has also pivotal role to inform masses the ways and means to ensure cleanliness and avoid dengue by precautionary measures. Principal PGMI said that by in time steps of the Punjab Government thousands of lives were saved from dengue which also helped other provinces to prevent this menace.

He expressed determination that like past, General Hospital would work in the front line to curb dengue and would be an active part of the Punjab government’s campaign against dengue. He also answered a number of questions of the students regarding dengue, on this occasion.

Addressing to the seminar, speakers said that every fever does not mean that it is dengue and people should avoid quacks and trying their own formulas and should immediately contact hospital where free and high quality treatment is available for dengue patients.

They also called upon the attendants of the dengue patients to inform doctors full history of their patients so that correct diagnosis could be made and start immediate treatment, as well.