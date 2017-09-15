LEAs finalise security plan for Muharram

The Sindh Rangers, police and other security agencies have jointly finalised arrangements for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Muharram, a statement said on Thursday.

The security arrangements were finalised in a meeting that was presided over by Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed and attended by officials from the provincial police force, intelligence agencies, the civil administration and the home department.

As per the security plan, a heavy contingent of the paramilitary personnel will be deployed for surveillance of all central processions. Once the routes for the mourning processions were finalised, they would not be changed, the statement added.

During the meeting, it was decided that police and Rangers would jointly conduct flag march and snap checking along with keeping a close eye on every procession to be taken out in Muharram. It was also decided that the code of conduct issued by the federal and provincial governments would strictly be implemented and followed.

Home Department

Apart from that, the Sindh home department has imposed a ban on the display of weapons for the next two months. As per a notification, private security guards had been forbidden to wear civil clothes while carrying weapons.

The ban has also been imposed on uniforms for private guards that resemble uniforms of police and other law enforcement agencies, private vehicles having resemblance to vehicles of police and other law enforcement agencies, private vehicles with mounted police lights, private

vehicles with tinted glasses, unauthorised blue lights and fancy number plates, and also the private vehicles having police siren and hooters. The notification said the ban was imposed to avoid any untoward incident or mishap during the month of Muharramul.

It was further stated that the Sindh government took this decision to maintain law and order throughout the province, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC for the next two months.