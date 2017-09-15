Indictment of MQM-P leaders put off till October 14

The expected indictment of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leaders in cases pertaining to an attack on a media house and the MQM founder’s provocative speech was put off until October 14.

The adjournment was announced on Thursday by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) concerned when it was told that one of the MQM-P leaders, Rauf Siddiqui, had not yet returned from Saudi Arabia.

MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar, Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Qamar Mansoor were present for Thursday’s hearing. The court wanted to frame charges in the case but could not proceed because of Rauf Siddiqui’s absence. The attorney for Siddiqui told that his client had left for performing Hajj after getting permission from the court.

Hearing 26 cases pertaining to the same charges, the trial court also issued non-bailanble arrest warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain, Khalid Mqbool Siddiqui, Rasheed Godil and others, and ordered the relevant officials to ensure their presence at the next hearing on October 14.

Media talk

After his court appearance, Dr Farooq Sattar talking to journalists outside the courtroom said he had been facing cases even before August 22 last year – when the MQM founder made an anti-country speech.

No allegation had ever been proved in a court of law against me, he added. Sattar said he was confident that the recently registered cases would also be proved false. He expressed hope that the prosecution would submit cases’ reports timely that would ultimately lead to the disposal of cases very soon.

He told the journalists that a gathering of opinion makers and experts from different fields of life was being held at a local hotel in order to discuss the results of the recent census drive.

Not only the Urdu speaking community but all inhabitants of Sindh would affected because of manipulating the census results, he added. Commenting on the attack on Khawaja Izhar, he said no security was provided to the MQM-P central leader and that all of his party leaders were under threat but the PPP government had failed to provide the required security.