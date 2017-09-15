CM slams release of three cops on bail in LeJ jailbreak case

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday strongly criticised bail granted to three out of 15 policemen arrested following the escape of two highly dangerous Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) terrorists from the central prison on June 13.

He declared that the escape of the two under-trial prisoners was the result of the jail police’s criminal negligence. “This is why I had called for the arrests of 15 jail officials, but three of them have been bailed out,” the CM observed.

He was speaking to the media after attending the concluding ceremony of

the three-day Urs celebrations of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, at the revered saint’s mausoleum. Murad said it takes tiring and hectic efforts for the law enforcement agencies to arrest terrorists, whereas in some instances law enforcers have even paid with their lives.

“The escape of such terrorists from the jail custody is a serious criminal matter,” he said and added, “It cannot be ignored at any cost.” However, the chief minister denied information of the two terrorists having escaped to Afghanistan, as was reported by several media channels during the day.

“We are in close coordination with other provinces and all the agencies, including the police, Rangers, CTD and the intelligence agencies are working in close coordination for their arrests. They would, hopefully, be arrested shortly,” said Murad.

The chief minister claimed that he had taken the issue seriously enough to have services of some senior officers suspended, while 15 others cops were arrested for their criminal negligence. But he expressed displeasure over three cops being granted bail, adding, that the government not only filed an appeal against the jail officials’ bail, but also suspended the investigation officer of the case.

The investigation has now been assigned to an SP for further investigation. “Normally, the investigation is not conducted by a senior officer of SP level but keeping in view the gravity of the case, one has been assigned to investigate the case,” said Murad.

The suspended IO submitted an affidavit against the statement associated with him which has been quoted by the court in bail orders of the three jail officials. The CM further informed that a designated prosecutor has been appointed to prosecute the officers arrested in the case.

Commenting on the row over the National Accountability Bureau’s jurisdiction in Sindh after the Pakistan Peoples Party-led government repealed the accountability ordinance, Murad said that Asif Ali Zardari (former president and PPP co-chairman) wants to strengthen the federation.

Therefore, “He has directed me to revisit the federal NAB law, particularly application of NAB law in Sindh which the provincial assembly has struck down through a law,” the CM said. He added that the government is reconsidering it and would take a decision on it after consulting with the party’s leadership.

Replying to another question regarding the SHC’s decision to let the Sindh Inspector General of Police to continue serving as the provincial police chief, he said the matter was recently decided upon by the court. “We respect the court but have reservations over some parts of the verdict, therefore, the provincial government is going to challenge it,” he said.