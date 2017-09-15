BTI to organise conference in Portugal on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Bridging Trade International (BTI) will organize an international investment conference in Portugal from October 12 to 15 to promote investment in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The conference will be organised in context of CPEC for promoting and bringing foreign investment, especially from the European Union (EU) countries. The conference titled “Bridging Trade and Investment Conference 2017” is being organised in collaboration with the Business Association of Portugal and other global partners, including Board of Investment (BoI) and business leaders, chief organiser of the conference Wasim Khokhar said on Thursday.

“We are committed to bring foreign investment for CPEC for exploring new markets in EU countries," he said, adding that the main objective is to enhance the level of foreign investment, concentrating specifically on the fields of infrastructure, software development, electronics, engineering, agro-food, value-added textile, tourism and construction industries.