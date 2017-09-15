Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

SBI, Kati ink MoU

SBI, Kati ink MoU

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen relations and partnership between the business community and Sindh government for promoting investment opportunities in the province, a statement said on Thursday.

Kati president Masood Naqi and SBI director general Manzoor Ali Shaikh were the signatories. SBI chairperson Naheen Memon witnessed the signing, it added. Memon said that the provincial government is using all possible means to boost local and foreign investment, and trade in the province with ultimate objective of socioeconomic upgradation of the people. SBI has focused on the provision of maximum facilities to the investors and a facilitation centre would be set up at the SBI office, she said, adding that the centre would provide quick and standard services under one roof to the investors.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement