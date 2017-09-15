Merkel urges car industry to restore trust

Frankfurt: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged car giants to win back the trust of "deceived" drivers as she opened the Frankfurt auto show Thursday, walking a fine line between berating the scandal-hit industry and praising its role as the backbone of the German economy.

With 10 days to go until a general election, the ´dieselgate´ emissions cheating scandal has emerged as a top campaign issue and cast a shadow over the glitzy Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA). Once nicknamed the "car chancellor" for her cosy relations to the industry, Merkel´s tone has shifted in recent weeks to include more robust attacks on auto company bosses.

"Auto industry firms excessively exploited regulatory loopholes, they haven´t only damaged themselves, but above all deceived and disappointed consumers and the authorities," she said in stern remarks at the IAA opening ceremony.

But Merkel, who is on track to win a fourth term, was also careful not to alienate the car sector, highlighting its role as a "key industry" that employs some 870,000 people nationwide and is an important engine of growth for Germany and Europe.

"The auto industry must do its utmost to win back credibility and trust as soon as possible, in their own interest and in the interests of their employees and of Germany as a whole," she said.

Her knuckle-rapping speech at the biennial IAA comes as pollution-plagued German cities mull diesel bans and voters worry about the resale value of their cars, while Merkel has herself faced criticism for going too easy on the sector in the past.

"It´s somewhat frustrating for Angela Merkel to see that the close ties she has nurtured with the auto sector are not helping her right now," said industry expert Stefan Bratzel of Germany´s Center for Automotive Management.

"The mood has changed and the government is now looking at the sector and its main players more soberly," he said. In her speech, Merkel welcomed efforts by German carmakers to step up their push towards zero-emissions electric cars, while continuing to defend diesel. "There´s no escaping that we will need the combustion engine for decades to come," she told the audience, which included Facebook number two Sheryl Sandberg. —