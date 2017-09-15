Tax loopholes pushing SMEs out of domestic market

LAHORE: Successive governments have paid lip service to domestic commerce, and none have ever made necessary reforms to provide level playing field to all. Instead, the government has been supporting the middlemen who rule the domestic rural and urban markets.

At the same time, the industries catering to the needs of domestic consumers are denied facilitation and importance that is given to the exporting industries. The exporters are provided zero-rated facility that is a global norm; the domestic industries too are liable to pay all local taxes that again is a norm.

The only difference in Pakistan is that the domestic producers have no protection against smugglers, under-invoiced items or import of finished goods at low tariff. This perhaps is the main reason of the ever growing trade deficit in Pakistan.

It is unfortunate that domestic commerce has been neglected for too long. The small and medium sectors operating in the domestic market mostly lost their share to cheaper and under-invoiced imports.

It is however worth noting that the large scale industries like cement and sugar were always protected against imports. This speaks volumes about the protection of only the influential in Pakistani commerce.

For most of the country’s history, the government facilitated its exporters through various incentives and also the facility of zero-rated exports. The industries based on local market were earlier protected through high import tariff that was rapidly lowered after the opening of trade under WTO.

The small and medium industries were exposed to international competition in haste. Again the protection granted to the automakers, cement manufacturers and sugar mills remained in place. Cyclic growth heights were achieved after opening of trade on the strength of exports and not domestic markets. The planners failed to realise that the SME sector was the backbone of the local economy. It is still the main provider of employment in the country.

The job creation by SMEs in the past saved the day for even incompetent governments. Job creation in manufacturing sector has almost halted, and now only the buoyancy in construction is creating low wage jobs.

Evidence shows that the regulators have not dealt even-handedly with large and small manufacturers. The apprehensions of cement manufacturers about smuggling from Iran or imports from India at the start of this century for instance were immediately removed through strict administrative control.

Sugar was available at very low rates in the world market many times in the past three decades; but adequate prohibitive import duties discouraged its imports. In case of over production, many governments either lifted sugar stocks from the mills or provided huge subsidy for exports. On the contrary, smuggling and under-invoicing of auto-parts remained rampant. These parts are made by small Pakistani auto vendors.

The local garment sector too remained under pressure due to smuggled garments. The plastic and artificial leather industries went sick due to heavy under-invoicing of finished imported products. Many cable and conductor industries went out of production as the finished products found their way in Pakistan at lower than their raw material rates. Pakistan’s export-led growth failed to have the desired impact on economy as the local consumption-based industries continued to lose their domestic market share to under-invoiced products. The rules of the game favour those that indulge in under-invoicing or other duty saving tactics.

According to current import regulations, any individual, firm or association has the right to challenge the rate of an under-invoiced product by offering at least 10 percent higher rates. The original importer however has the final right to match the challenger quotes.

The importer, who has indulged in under-invoicing, can exercise this right even if the challenger quotes 100 percent or even higher price. In order to discourage under-invoicing, any product imported at 25 percent of the original price should be confiscated. The offer to the importer to lift the goods at price quoted by the challenger, gives free license to the one involved in malpractice. Since his consignments are rarely challenged, he is not afraid to continue under-invoicing his imports. Pakistan cannot afford to lose its domestic market to foreign goods through malpractices. Local manufacturers would not mind losing market to efficient and quality imported goods, however losing sales because the importer saved government levies illegally is unfair.