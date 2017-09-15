Copper falls

Sydney: Copper lost 1.2 percent, while LME three-month copper was up a modest 1.5 percent to $6,563.50 a tonne, just short of neutralising overnight losses. Copper stocks in LME approved warehouses are up 38,150 tonnes to 246,575 tonnes since last week.

Chinese lead futures advanced on Thursday, rising in step with growing signs of supply constraints caused by Beijing´s crackdown on industrial pollution and falling stockpiles. However, copper and nickel futures were under pressure from concerns excess that supplies are mounting.

Hefty supply of both metals was outweighing expectations that a flurry of data over the next few weeks will underscore a strong second-half economic outlook for China. The most-traded lead contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose more than 2 percent shortly after the open to 19,905 yuan ($3,043.58) a tonne, the highest price in more than three weeks.