Cotton drops

Karachi: Cotton arrivals increased for trade at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates dropped to Rs5,950/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,377/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,095/maund and Rs6,532/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said an increase in the arrivals resulted in a decline in spot rates, amid outlook of an increase in world cotton production. A total of 34 transactions were recorded of around 35,000 bales at a price of Rs5,850 to Rs6,150/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Kotri, Maqsoodo, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Moro, Sakrand, Nawabshah, Khairpur and Rohri in Sindh and Bahawalpur, Haroonabad, Burewala, Taunsa Sharif and Rajanpur in Punjab.