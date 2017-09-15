Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cotton drops

Cotton drops

Karachi: Cotton arrivals increased for trade at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates dropped to Rs5,950/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,377/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,095/maund and Rs6,532/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said an increase in the arrivals resulted in a decline in spot rates, amid outlook of an increase in world cotton production. A total of 34 transactions were recorded of around 35,000 bales at a price of Rs5,850 to Rs6,150/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Kotri, Maqsoodo, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Moro, Sakrand, Nawabshah, Khairpur and Rohri in Sindh and Bahawalpur, Haroonabad, Burewala, Taunsa Sharif and Rajanpur in Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement