Cotton drops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Cotton arrivals increased for trade at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.
The spot rates dropped to Rs5,950/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,377/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,095/maund and Rs6,532/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.
An analyst said an increase in the arrivals resulted in a decline in spot rates, amid outlook of an increase in world cotton production. A total of 34 transactions were recorded of around 35,000 bales at a price of Rs5,850 to Rs6,150/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Kotri, Maqsoodo, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Moro, Sakrand, Nawabshah, Khairpur and Rohri in Sindh and Bahawalpur, Haroonabad, Burewala, Taunsa Sharif and Rajanpur in Punjab.
Comments