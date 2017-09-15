Tokyo: Oil prices eased on Thursday, but held on to most of their gains in the previous session when the market was buoyed by a forecast for firmer global oil demand by the International Energy Agency.

London Brent crude for November delivery was down 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $54.98 a barrel by 0642 GMT, after rising 1.6 percent on Wednesday.

NYMEX crude for October delivery was down 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $49.21, after a 2.2 percent gain in the previous session.

Wednesday´s gains came despite U.S. government data showing another big build in U.S. crude inventories due to Hurricane Harvey. The International Energy Agency raised its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.5 million bpd. The IEA said the global oil surplus is beginning to shrink due to stronger-than-expected European and U.S. demand growth, as well as production declines in OPEC and non-OPEC countries.