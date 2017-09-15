Fri September 15, 2017
Business

R
Reuters
September 15, 2017

Gold down

ondon:Gold edged down early on Thursday to hover around its lowest in nearly two weeks, with investors turning their attention to U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day for clues on the timing of further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,320.21 an ounce by 0048 GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Sept. 1 at $1,318.96. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were down 0.3 percent at $1,324.50 an ounce.

Asian stocks edged down on Thursday, consolidating after ascending a decade-high, while the dollar held steady before the U.S. inflation report for August is published. U.S. producer prices rebounded in August, driven by a surge in the cost of gasoline, and there were also signs of a pickup in underlying producer inflation.

