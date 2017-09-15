Rupee firm

Print Story
The rupee maintained its firm trend on Thursday, as demand and supply for the US currency remained at a comfortable level, dealers said. The rupee closed at 104.40 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels. Dealers said trading activity at the local currency market remained subdued in the absence of any development.
