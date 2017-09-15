Fri September 15, 2017
Business

September 15, 2017

Rupee firm

The rupee maintained its firm trend on Thursday, as demand and supply for the US currency remained at a comfortable level, dealers said. The rupee closed at 104.40 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing levels. Dealers said trading activity at the local currency market remained subdued in the absence of any development.

