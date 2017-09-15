Forex reserves increase to $20.585 billion

Print Story
KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country rose $20.585 billion during the week ended September 8 from $20.387 a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $77 million to $14.758 billion. Similarly, the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks went up to $5.826 billion as compared to $5.705 billion during the previous week.
