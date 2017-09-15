Authority urged to notify wealth tax return

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has urged the tax authorities to notify wealth statement form for tax year 2017, The News learnt on Thursday.

“The form of wealth statement and reconciliation statement for e-filers had not been notified yet,” said the tax bar in a letter sent to the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). “The forms of return of income/statement of final taxation, wealth statement and reconciliation statement on excel sheet for manual filers were also not notified.”

The tax bar, in the letter, urged the Federal Board of Revenue to notify such forms at the earliest so that the legal cover should be provided to the documents. “Till issuance of appropriate notifications these forms shall remain un-prescribed and not legal,” the tax bar said.

The last date for filing annual income tax return by salaried persons is September 30, 2017. The Karachi Tax Bar Association in its letter, sent to the board on August 28, 2017 had already pointed out the said issues.