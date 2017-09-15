Firms asked to promote tax filing culture

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday asked companies to promote tax returns filing culture among their workforce.

Nausheen Javaid Amjad, member Facilitation and Taxpayers Education (FATE) Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue and her other team members met with Mobilink’s management as part of ongoing efforts to encourage returns filing and to approach more than 50 leading corporations and companies to make them part of this drive.

The tax officials apprised them of FBR’s keen desire to facilitate employees of large companies to file their income tax returns “We are confident that together with companies such as Mobilink, we can boost the rate of filing as the filing of income tax returns is not only a legal obligation but also a national duty,” Amjad said in a statement.

“FBR is willing to provide any facilitation and training to help the Mobilink’s employees e-file and become part of the tax system.” Amjad of FATE said the Federal Board of Revenue is trying to reach out to large public and private sector organisations and companies in pursuance of the concept of corporate social responsibility as well as build a friendly interface with the taxpayers.

Aamer Ibrahim, chief executive officer of Mobilink the telecom operator is happy to work with FBR to boost the rate of taxation. “We would love to spearhead a positive ethos about the role of taxes in national development and how we can take the country forward.”

Ibrahim also welcomed FBR’s offer to help Mobilink employees e-file and instructed his team to work with the Federal Board of Revenue in the coming days to arrange facilitative sessions for the officers and staff of the company so the company, being one of the largest contributors to revenue generation efforts of FBR, could also emerge as a leader in filing and enjoying the benefits of filing in terms of reduced taxes on a range of business and bank transactions.