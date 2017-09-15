FBR says misdirected advices cause unnecessary litigations

KARACHI: Tax lawyers and practitioners give wrong advices to the taxpayers and that leads to “unnecessary litigations,” a senior tax official said on Thursday.

“Taxpayers should resolve their issues directly (with tax authorities) instead of going for unnecessary litigations,” Seema Shakil, chief commissioner Inland Revenue of Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi said. “Tax offices are open to guide taxpayers in resolving their issues.”

Shakil, addressing members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said the facility of alternative dispute resolution is functional and it provides relief to taxpayers in a short time. Taxpayers are encouraged to harness alternative dispute resolution mechanism to resolve the tax matters.

She said LTU Karachi, which is the main tax revenue arm of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has Rs52 billion stuck in court cases. Litigations also drag on issuance of refunds, she added. Zeeshan Merchant, general secretary of Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) rejected the allegations.

Merchant told The News that it is unjust to blame legal fraternity for unresolved tax matters. “KTBA has an important role to play in resolving tax disputes,” he said. KTBA official said direct interaction between the taxpayers and tax officials contravenes the tax reforms as it may lead to corruption.

The bar has frequently been criticising the technical problems in e-filing system that slows down the process of filing of tax returns and wealth statements. Shakil of LTU admitted that there are procedural delays in the refunds disbursement process.

She, however, said as per the government policy the FBR has released a sufficient amount of refunds during the first two months of the current fiscal year. The refunds issuance procedure has been improved in the past few years, she added. The tax executive said the LTU Karachi disbursed Rs33 billion as refunds of income and sales taxes during the fiscal year of 2016/17 as compared to Rs27.5 billion released a year ago.

FPCCI members, during the meeting, raised concern over audit cases of final tax, especially belonging to the importers who paid sales tax at the customs stage. They said FBR directed taxpayers to inform business associations before conducting raids on business premises.

LTU chief commissioner said it is difficult to apprise them of the raids due to confidentiality of the matters. She further said sales tax registration was grossly misused for obtaining bogus refunds in the past. But, she agreed to an idea of temporary registration of sales tax.

Irfan Sarwana, acting president of FPCCI said exports were falling and exporters were facing cash flow problems due to delays in refunds. Sarwana said FBR selects audit cases through computerised random balloting. “But, still many cases were exempted.”

FPCCI chief said there has too been delay in issuance of exemption certificates to bonafide taxpayers. SM Muneer, ex-chief executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan said exporters bear high energy prices in addition to liquidity crunch due to stuck refunds.

FPCCI proposed the FBR to translate tax laws into Urdu for better understanding. They advised the board to release refunds, which were ‘forcibly’ obtained through attachment of bank accounts of the taxpayers. Senior officers of LTU Karachi, including Baddaruddin Qureshi, Asem Iftekhar, Najeeb Memon and Najeebullah were also present on the occasion to explain different provisions of tax laws.