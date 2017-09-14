Contempt of court case: Nihal Hashmi seeks unconditional apology

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim Leage-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nihal Hashmi’s counsel Kamran Murtaza, Advocate, submitted before the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday that his client had sought unconditional apology in the contempt of court case.

To which, the bench ordered the counsel to submit a written apology of Nihal Hashmi. The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of contempt of court proceedings against Nehal Hashmi over the controversial speech for an indefinite period. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case and adjourned the hearing over the absence of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Hashmat Habib, counsel for Nehal Hashmi. During hearing of the case, Advocate Kamran Murtaza appeared before the court and informed that main counsel Hashmat Habib could not appear before the court due to illness so he was appearing on behalf of Nehal Hashmi.