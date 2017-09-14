NA speaker calls defence minister, secretary to chamber

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday took a strong exception to unanswered questions pertaining to the Ministry of Defence and called the defence minister and secretary defence in his chamber.

During the Question-hour, the speaker noted that response to some important questions referred to the Ministry of Defence had not been received. He suspended proceedings of the House for 15 minutes and while reprimanding the secretary defence called him along with the minister in his chamber.

The Rights of Access to Information Bill, 2017 also could not be passed due to lack of quorum as pointed by a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the House. The clause by clause approval of the bill was in progress when a parliamentarian pointed out that the quorum was not complete.

The opposition members proposed that information related to the defence budget and budget purchases should also come in jurisdiction of the bill. Dr Arif Alvi of PTI however said they would have no objection giving access of information to matters relating to the national security. Shaharyar Afridi of PTI said that 90 percent members were not taken into confidence over the legislation.

The House also witnessed a walkout from the House by the opposition parties on receiving non satisfactory reply from the government on the issue of electricity loadshedding. The issue of electricity loadshedding in the House was raised by Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak of PTI and Nawaz Muhammad Yousuf Talpur of PPP, who said that urban areas and rural areas were experiencing four to five hours loadshedding whereas the parliamentary secretary for energy was not telling the truth to the House.

The opposition members also raised slogans of ‘shame, shame’ when Nawab Yousuf Talpur said that Umerkot district of Sindh was facing loadshedding of over 10 hours daily.