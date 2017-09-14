LHC dismisses pleas against acceptance of Kulsoom’s papers

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan on Wednesday dismissed all the petitions challenging the candidature of PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz for the by-election of NA-120 to be held on September 17. The seat of NA-120 had fallen vacant after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister.

The bench headed by Justice Aminuddin and comprising Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Shahid Jamil announced the majority verdict. As one member whose name is officially yet not clear gave a dissenting note.

PPP Faisal Mir, PAT’s Ishtiaq Ch and Milli Muslim League’s Sheikh Yaqoob had challenged the decision of returning officer and election tribunal regarding acceptance of nomination papers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. However, PPP’s Faisal Mir andPAT’s counsel Ishtiaq Ch have decided to challenge the decision of the Lahore High Court before the Supreme Court. On August 30, these appeals came up for hearing a full bench headed by Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan Khan. Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan due to person reasons declined hearing of the case, and returned it to chief justice to constitute a new bench.

The chief justice formed another bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi but Justice Shams refused hearing for personal reasons.

He alleged that the declaration filed by Ms Nawaz regarding her and her spouse’s assets were entirely false and misleading. He said the order of the election tribunal was also not in accordance with law.

He alleged that Begum Kulsoom failed to disclose the agreement and salary for a UAE Iqama (work permit) attached with her nomination papers. He said this work permit meant Begum Kulsoom had dual nationality and as such was not eligible to contest the election.

He alleged that Begum Kulsoom was also a defaulter of agriculture income tax and also concealed details of her Murree residence. He asserted that Begum Kulsoom could not contest the election on the ticket of PML-N claiming that registration of the party stands cancelled since disqualification of its head, Nawaz Sharif.