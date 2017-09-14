All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation contest held

ABBOTTABAD: The 21st All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation contest 2017 was held at the Army Burn Hall College for Boys here on Wednesday.

The first prize in English was awarded to Usama Pervaiz from Military College Jhelum whereas Sohaib Ali from Cadet College Hassan Abdal won the first prize in Urdu.

Twenty-one teams, including PAF Academy Risalpur, PMA Kakul, GC University Lahore, University of Punjab Lahore, Military College of Signals, Pakistan Marine Academy Karachi, Fauji Foundation College for Boys Rawalpindi, Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Military College of Engineering, Military College Sui Balochistan, PAF College Lower Topa and some of the local institutions participated in the event.

Brig Wajid Qayyum Paracha, Principal Army Burn Hall College for Boys, Abbottabad, was the chief guest on the final day. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The most significant fact to keep in mind is that the noble and sublime ideas must be inculcated and practiced in your daily lives for the sublimity of your national character. I am confident that if you dedicate yourselves to hard work, Pakistan will soon achieve its rightful place in the comity of nations. A nation with soaring spirited youth is destined to progress and success.”

All Pakistan Burn Hall Bilingual Declamation contest has been a regular feature in the academic training calendar of Army Burn Hall College for Boys since 1997.