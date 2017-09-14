Pakistan Development Squad thrash Oman 4-1

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Development Squad had their second consecutive win over hosts Oman in the third tie by 4-1 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat.

The first match was drawn 2-2. The visitors remained well in control of the proceedings and scored a goal in all the quarters. Oman scored their only goal in the third quarter to make it 1-3. The Development Squad’s defender Mubashar Ali was named Man of Match.

Awais-ur-Rehman, Aamir Ali, Shajeeh Ahmed and Mubashar Ali netted one goal each. Oman’s sole scorer was Basim Khatir Rajab. After three matches, Pakistan Development Squad lead the five-match series 2-0.