Hodgson takes over as Crystal Palace manager

LONDON: Roy Hodgson has been appointed the new manager of Crystal Palace, the English Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old former England manager has replaced Frank de Boer after the Dutchman was sacked following just four league games in charge of the south London club.“Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace FC, on a two-year contract,” said a club statement.

For Hodgson, born in the south London suburb of Croydon, managing Palace means the Englishman is now in charge of his boyhood side after a managerial career spanning five decades and 15 clubs in eight countries, as well as spells in charge of four national teams.

“This is very much the club of my boyhood and I remember in my youth watching the club from the terraces at the Holmesdale Road end which gave me such fond memories,” he told Palace’s website. “It is very rewarding to find myself here now, in different times, as the Palace manager at a club that I have always loved and admired with a huge potential.” —