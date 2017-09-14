Thu September 14, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 14, 2017

Bottas signs new Mercedes deal for 2018

LONDON: Formula One team Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that Valtteri Bottas has signed a new one-year deal and will remain Lewis Hamilton’s partner for the 2018 season.

Bottas, who replaced world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes following the German’s shock retirement, has won two races this year and heads into Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix third in the standings, 41 points adrift of championship leader Hamilton.

The 28-year-old Finn’s deal allows Mercedes to keep their options open, with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen both contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2018.“I am honoured and proud to continue to work with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2018 and to remain part of the Mercedes family,” Bottas said.  —

 

