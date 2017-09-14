Muslims genocide flayed

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Awami Workers Party (AWP) has condemned the state-sponsored genocide of Rohingya Muslims. In a resolution passed at the AWP District Committee meeting last weekend, the party leaders called for an international arrangement to settle and support thousands of human beings fleeing the abodes as victims of torture and blaze. The recent images of their houses being set on fire and the women and children getting their organs maimed, they added.
Comments