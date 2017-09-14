FPCCI, CIPE hold workshop

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) conducted women national business agenda (WNBA) consultative session with women chambers, think-tanks and public sector officials to highlight the lack of women focused economic reform-related policies at the FPCCI regional office Lahore on Wednesday.

FPCCI vice president Masooma Sibatin said that there is a dire need to establish business-conducive environment. Pakistani women entrepreneurs are facing a number of challenges for setting up and running businesses, the non-conducive business environment is one of the major reasons, she added.

It hampers the process of new business establishments, survival, and growth of running businesses, she said, adding that WNBA project will not only address all these issues, but is a collective voice to be shared as a document so that it could be added in the women-related reforms.