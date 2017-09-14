‘UK markets primed for Pak items’

ISLAMABAD: UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UKPCCI) on Wednesday said that it was vigorously working to promote “Made in Pakistan” brands in the markets of Britain.

“To push the envelope further, we are planning to organise an expo of Pakistani products in UK after Ramzan in 2018,” said Jehanzaib Anis, company secretary, UKPCCI during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

“ICCI members are invited to take active part in that expo to showcase the potential of their products in UK.” Anis, who is leading a UKPCCI delegation to Pakistan, said based on the interest and response of Pakistani private sector, the size and scope of the expo would be finalised down the line.

“The UKPCCI wants to work with the ICCI for furthering Pakistan's trade with UK,” he said and assured that his trade body would facilitate Pakistani delegations in the processing of business visas for UK.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, president ICCI, said both countries should facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore untapped areas of mutual cooperation. “The UKPCCI should maintain regular liaison with the ICCI to strengthen connectivity, especially between the SMEs (small and medium enterprises) of both countries that would help in realising significant boost in bilateral trade,” Malik said.