Thu September 14, 2017
Business

September 14, 2017

NTC signs cloud services agreement

ISLAMABAD: National Telecom Corporation and cloud services provider VMWare signed an agreement to modernise information technology infrastructure of government departments, a statement said on Wednesday.

“This partnership will deliver rapid market-ready capabilities while reducing operational and ownership costs significantly and simplify IT management,” a statement said. 

Under the agreement, VMWare will provide public cloud services like infrastructure as a service and desktop as a service to support telecom solutions and data connectivity requirement of the public sector, it added.

