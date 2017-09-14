NTC signs cloud services agreement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Telecom Corporation and cloud services provider VMWare signed an agreement to modernise information technology infrastructure of government departments, a statement said on Wednesday.
“This partnership will deliver rapid market-ready capabilities while reducing operational and ownership costs significantly and simplify IT management,” a statement said.
Under the agreement, VMWare will provide public cloud services like infrastructure as a service and desktop as a service to support telecom solutions and data connectivity requirement of the public sector, it added.
