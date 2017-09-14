Activists call for joint initiatives to tackle effects of Left Bank Outfall Drainage in Badin

HYDERABAD: Speakers on Wednesday protested against the poor design of drainage channels that pass through Badin for dumping waste in the sea and blamed them for the rising salinity and water scarcity which threatened the life and livelihoods of the people.

They pointed out that after cyclone 1999, followed by frequent breaches in Left Bank Outfall Drainage (LBOD) embankments, effects of high tides and devastating floods have increased salinity in district Badin, where farmers were not receiving the expected yield.

They were speaking at the closing ceremony of a project, “Enhancing water and sanitation governance, access in Badin district”, jointly executed by Indus Consortium and Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) in collaboration with USAID Small Grants and Ambassador Fund Programme.

A group of researchers from various departments of SAU Tadojam, who worked with the communities for eight months, highlighted the causes of poverty in the disaster-prone coastal areas and suggested joint initiatives to cope with the emerging challenges.

These drainage channels have contributed a lot in the destruction and displacement of communities, they said, pointing out the faulty design, which caused breaches during heavy rains.

They urged for a comprehensive plan to address this issue together with water scarcity for both irrigation and drinking, and linked it to the global agenda of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The crux of discussion was that since the government authorities at local level did not have policy mechanism and instruction to work following the Sustainable Development Goals, community people were taking initiative on their own to live safely.

“These people are custodians of natural resources and should be aware of the threats,” the researchers suggested.

Participants included community women, farmers, councillors representing local bodies and institutions, as well as water activists and academia.

Jamshaid Fareed Soomro, chairman, Indus Consortium, hailing from Rajanpur, Punjab, lauded the researchers and the community people for taking the initiative. He said people needed awareness to design better solutions to resolve their problems.

Fiza Qureshi, an expert on field education for women, attributed this success to the Sindh Agriculture University graduates, who spent eight months with communities to learn from them.

She gave a detailed presentation focusing on the activities, role of women and achievements, and said the people were interested to learn about sustainable use of water, sanitation and hygiene.

She appreciated the support of faculty experts. She said role of wash agents and the tool of theatre performance remained very interactive and productive with the local community of targeted villages.

Badin district is the state of natural lakes, which either have degraded due to frequent natural calamities or were facing hardships because of wastewater ways, which carried

industrial effluent into these lakes.

Earlier, the Sindh Agriculture University arranged 24 learning sessions for early career researchers, which were facilitated by experts in coastal development, climate

change, land and water management, agriculture scientists, and forests, to move in the fields to assess the situation and design a set of recommendations for the government.

The experts also guided the water agents about the causes of natural calamities, including floods, cyclones, tsunamis, drought, continuous sea intrusion, and heat waves along the provincial coast.

Liaquat Ali of Doaba Foundation, Shakoor Sindhu, a writer and development specialist from Rajanpur, Punjab, councillors, and community activists also shared their feelings about the joint activism.