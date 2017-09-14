Aptma sees high cost of doing business cause of decline in exports

KARACHI: Pakistan textile exports have declined during the last four years because of high cost of doing business, an official said on Wednesday.

Commenting on the statement of Muhammad Younus Dagha, federal secretary of the ministry of commerce that the textile industry is itself responsible for the continuous decline in exports, Zahid Mazhar, senior vice chairman of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) said that it is because of high cost of doing business as compared to competitive countries in the region.

He suggested the government should remove the levy of gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC) on gas and provide gas at the regionally competitive rate of Rs400/MMBTU as was earlier announced by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in November 2016.

Both the spinning and weaving sectors are the backbone of the textile value chain and faced the brunt of high cost of doing business, which has made them unviable across the country, he added.

“Today spinning industry is incurring heavy losses by selling yarn below cost,” Mazhar said, adding, “The production of yarn and fabric is substantially more than the local consumption;

therefore, their exports must be encouraged.”

He also requested the payment of long outstanding sales tax refunds and other refunds to address the liquidity issue, to check large scale influx of imported yarn and fabrics in the country and to save the domestic industry. Free trade agreements and preferential trade agreements should be reviewed and revisited in such a way that the exports of Pakistani goods to those countries be increased, he added.