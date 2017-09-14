Extension in deadline for US GSP scheme urged

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the US to extend GSP facility till December 2020 and include core Pakistani textile products in the facility, a statement said on Wednesday.

Irfan Ahmed Sarwana, acting president of the FPCCI at a meeting with the six-member delegation of US Embassy in Pakistan, led by John Robinson, head of political / economic affairs stressed the need to intensify interaction between the US trade mission and the business community of Pakistan for the promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Sarwana recalled that although the US has given GSP access to Pakistan, allowing duty-free and duty concession access for several products; however, the scheme does not include core textile and leather products export.

“As such, at present Pakistan is paying in between seven percent to 32 percent duty on certain textile products in US, which is very high,” he added.

The FPCCI official urged the US delegates to extend their support and cooperation in including textile and leather products in the US GSP Scheme and further extend the validity of the scheme from December 2017 to December 2020.

Sarwana reiterated that Pakistan is a frontline ally in the war against terrorism and has suffered losses of $123.13 billion till March 2016.

These losses are in terms of declining exports, compensation paid to the victims and internally displaced persons; destruction of physical infrastructure; decline in foreign investment; inordinate delay in the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs); fall in tax collection; decline in industrial output, etc, besides, loss of precious lives of innocent civilians and military personnel.

He proposed Pakistan deserves better access to US trade instead of aid, because trade is an engine of economic growth and helps alleviate poverty, which may further lead to economic development and prosperity.

Pakistan is one of the largest recipients of the US aid for security, economic and military-related programmes, he added. Pakistanis working in the US are contributing in the development of US and send remittances of $2.5 billion annually to Pakistan.