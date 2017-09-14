FPCCI denies plagiarisation of research report on CPEC

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has vehemently denied a news of a local chamber, criticising the research and development department of the FPCCI and alleging plagiarisation of its research report on CPEC.

“In the present era of modernization, the freedom of expression is considered a right of every individual and comments whatsoever made by any individual are considered his personal views in personal capacity, said Shifaat Zaidi, chairman of the FPCCI standing committee on research and development.

The publically available documents, particularly on common subjects such as CPEC where familiarity of views possible can’t be termed as plagiarisation of documents / publication, he added. The FPCCI’s research department has a very professional team consisting of PhDs / M.Phils and well aware about the ethics of research and development, he said.

In the past, the FPCCI research department has conducted comprehensive studies on the revival of the economy and Vision 2025, which was wholeheartedly taken by the present government. Besides, the department regularly provides policy advocacy to the quarters concerned on the monetary policy, trade policy, fiscal policy, industrial policy, WTO-related strategies, FTA / PTAs, competitiveness and regional issues, Zaidi added.

The FPCCI panel chairman clarified the FPCCI had already prepared and launched a comprehensive study on “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) farsightedness, apprehensions and background” in December 2016, presenting its stance, which was appreciated by all the ministries concerned, including the Planning Commission and trade bodies, whereas the report of the local chamber was launched in February 2017.

The FPCCI is also a MoU partner of the Planning Commission on economic policy advocacy and thereafter had already formulated a committee on CPEC; which regularly meets and give policy suggestions to the government on CPEC-related issues.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s stance is only given by the president as chief spokesman for the FPCCI and secondly, the publically available documents can’t be termed as plagiarisation of documents / publication, he said.