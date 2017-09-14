Steel climbs

Manila

Iron ore futures in China jumped more than two percent on Wednesday, rising with steel prices for a second day as traders build stocks to cash in on the peak season for demand in the world´s top steel market.

Chinese steel demand picks up in September and October after the summer lull as construction activity increases.

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 2.2 percent at 548 yuan ($84) a tonne by 0223 GMT.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7 percent to 3,989 yuan per tonne.

Traders have started ramping up buying of steel and iron ore for the peak demand season, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Stockpiles of construction steel product rebar among Chinese traders stood at 4.2 million tonnes on Sept. 8, rising from a seven-month low of 3.7 million tonnes in mid-July, according to data tracked by SteelHome consultancy.