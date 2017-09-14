Cotton firm

Karachi

Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,050/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the market remained firm, but under pressure, as world markets are down on the reports that cotton production would be higher this year.

A total of 28 transactions were recorded of around 27,000 bales at a price of Rs5,950 to Rs6,200/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Sinjhoro, Hyderabad, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Hala, Tando Adam, Khairpur and Nawabshah in Sindh and Layyah, Vehari, Hasilpur, Chichawatni and Burewala in Punjab.