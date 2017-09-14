London

Oil prices eased on Wednesday, dampened by reports of rising U.S. crude stockpiles, but retaining some of the gains made in in the previous session after OPEC said it expected higher demand for its crude next year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $48.18 a barrel at 0650 GMT after rising earlier in the day.

The contract rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

International benchmark Brent crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $54.16 a barrel, having settled up 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The difference between Brent and WTI, known as the spread, was at $5.46 in the favour of the global benchmark, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma continued to impact demand for both crude and oil products in the U.S.