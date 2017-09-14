Gold steadies

London

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as the dollar remained firm, with safe-haven demand for the metal buoyed after U.S. President Donald Trump´s latest comments on tensions over North Korea.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,330.85 an ounce by 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $1,335.00 an ounce.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 91.890. Asian shares inched to a 10-year peak on Wednesday, following Wall Street higher, while the dollar´s rise against the yen helped boost Japanese shares.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that U.N. sanctions on North Korea agreed this week were a small step and nothing compared to what would have to happen to deal with the country´s nuclear programme.