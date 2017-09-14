Gold steadies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as the dollar remained firm, with safe-haven demand for the metal buoyed after U.S. President Donald Trump´s latest comments on tensions over North Korea.
Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,330.85 an ounce by 0059 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $1,335.00 an ounce.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was steady at 91.890. Asian shares inched to a 10-year peak on Wednesday, following Wall Street higher, while the dollar´s rise against the yen helped boost Japanese shares.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that U.N. sanctions on North Korea agreed this week were a small step and nothing compared to what would have to happen to deal with the country´s nuclear programme.
