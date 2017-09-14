Dollar buoyed

Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar was buoyant against the yen on Wednesday, although it was capped against the euro with a potentially supportive spike in U.S. yields neutralised by a similar move by their German counterparts.

The pound reached a one-year high after a robust UK inflation report added pressure on the Bank of England to do more to support the currency.

The dollar was a shade lower at 110.085 yen after rising earlier in the session to 110.295, its highest since Sept. 1. The greenback had slumped to a 10-month low of 107.320 yen on Friday, when Hurricane Irma threatened Florida and as financial markets braced for the possibility of another missile or nuclear test by North Korea for the Sept. 9 anniversary of its founding.

Since then, risk aversion has ebbed significantly, prompting a drive-up in U.S. Treasury yields to two-week highs and fuelling a comeback by the dollar.

"Dollar/yen shows the highest correlation to U.S. yields and the pair is benefiting from the latest rise in yields," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Covering of dollar short positions created by macro-driven funds has been rapid and aggressive under such conditions.