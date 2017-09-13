Martyrdom anniversary of Major Aziz Bhatti observed

Islamabad :The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of a great son of Pakistan, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti was observed on Tuesday.

According to a report aired by a private news channel, he laid down his life for the defence of the country on September 12, 1965. On September 6, 1965 after India attacked Pakistan with the largest ever number of tanks, Major Bhatti as Company Commander in the Burki area of Lahore sector moved forward under incessant artillery attacks for five days and nights in the defence of the strategic BRB canal.

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed directed his men to answer the fire until he was hit by an enemy tank shell which killed him on 12 September 1965. He was 37 years old. Raja Aziz Bhatti was rewarded with the prestigious Nishan-e-Haidar for his services to Pakistan.