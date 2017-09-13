Experts claim mini-tornado hits G-13

Islamabad :The experts have pointed out that there was a mini-tornado in Islamabad especially around G-13 sector on Sunday that was quite a unique phenomenon indicating harsh weather pattern in the coming years.

They urged the ministry of climate change to coordinate with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to find out the reasons in this change in the weather conditions. Zulfiqar Haider, an expert, said he has also heard about another mini tornado in Chakri area some days back so there is a need to turn attention towards this kind of situation.

"The PMD is in a better position to get to know the real facts about mini tornadoes so it should not waste any time and focus on this issue," he said. He said accompanied by strong winds mini-tornado produced heavy rainfall in the capital, adding "Installation of state-of-the-art observatories and weather radar must to keep vigil over weather patterns."