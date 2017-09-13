Regularisation process being considered for teachers working under wedlock policy

Islamabad :Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said Establishment Division has been asked to set modalities for regularisation of those teachers working on deputation basis in educational institutions of Capital under wedlock policy.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice here in Senate, the minister said that teachers joined educational institutions on deputation under wedlock policy and not even a single teacher among them has been repatriated to its department after 18th Amendment or completion of their deputation tenure.

He said that Establishment Division has been written to guide about their future and to set a procedure for their regularization if any. The minister said that reform process is underway in education system of Islamabad and 22 schools have been upgraded while Rs2.7 billion have been allocated for up-gradation of 200 more schools.

He said it is impossible to impart quality education without resolving the problems of the teachers. Efforts are underway to regularize the services of contractual or daily wages teaching and non-teaching staff through Competitive Selection Process, he added.

The minister said that 900 teachers and as many non-teaching staff were inducted on contract basis or daily wages without adopting any procedure. If we talk about quality education, he said it will be necessary to have any competitive selection process for them.

Another Calling Attention Notice appearing on agenda was dropped due to absence of its mover. It was regarding imposition of civil monetary penalties of $629.625 million on HBL by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).