Pakistan’s 70th anniversary photo exhibition launched

Islamabad :A photo exhibition showing the links between the UK and Pakistan over the last 70 years has been launched in the House of Commons by Mark Field, the Minister for Asia and the Pacific.

The British High Commission exhibition -- entitled "Shared history; Shared future" -- is a collection of photographs taken in Pakistan that showcase the close links between the UK and Pakistan.

The exhibition, which is hosted by Rehman Chishti, the Chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Pakistan, will be shown in Parliament for one week. The launch event was attended by the Pakistani High Commissioner.

Mark Field MP, Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, said: “Each one of the photographs is taken in Pakistan, and yet they each show a person, a place or a product that is British, and making a difference to Pakistan. These photographs tell the story of a 70 year long partnership. A partnership with a long history and a bright future.

“From historic railways to state-of-the-art bridges and flood-resistant houses, they tell the story of British engineering improving Pakistani lives. They capture the energy of Pakistani children in schools repaired by UK Aid. And they show how the UK is helping to build a brighter future for other young Pakistanis, with sports clubs and British Council libraries.

“Thousands of people have already seen this exhibition in Pakistan, and thousand more will see in the UK as it travels around the UK, and they will all see the close relationship between the UK and Pakistan.”

The exhibition was curated and organised by the British High Commission in Islamabad, and featured photographs by a Pakistani photographer called Sara Farid. It has already been shown in cities across Pakistan, and the exhibition will be shown in Birmingham, Manchester, Luton, Bradford and Glasgow.