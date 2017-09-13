Wed September 13, 2017
Islamabad

September 13, 2017

Talking in sleep

Talking in one’s sleep is common. But the National Sleep Foundation says it may not be anything to worry about, except when it is attributed to or results in:

* Using drugs.

* Feeling stressed, depressed or anxious.

* Getting insufficient sleep.

* Waking up feeling tired or overwhelmed.

Talk with your doctor if you’re concerned about talking in your sleep.

— HealthDay News

