Italian envoy meets NDMA chairman

Islamabad: Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo called on National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen Omar Mehmood Hayat here on Tuesday.

Areas of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of Disaster Management and Hazards Mitigation came under discussion in the meeting. The ambassador apprised about the areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Italy in various sectors and friendly relations the two countries were enjoying.

Speaking to the visiting envoy, the NDMA chairman said that Pakistan was taking every possible measures to strengthen its disaster management mechanism and hoped that mutual cooperation between the two countries in this all important sector of sustainable development can be beneficial to both Italy and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has learnt a lot from the recurring natural disasters during past two decades. “We can benefit from each other’s experience in disaster management”, he continued.