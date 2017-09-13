ZTBL registers substantial growth

Islamabad: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) has registered a substantial growth in all its areas of business and operations during the last three years, says a press release.

The bank has successfully mobilized its customers deposit base to Rs65 billion and augmented its Agricultural Credit portfolio to the tune of Rs145 billion. The integrated and calibrated growth helped the Bank to maintain its apex credit rating i.e. (AAA/A-1+) with a stable outlook.

Resultantly the management has successfully achieved a milestone for the very first time in the history of the Bank with a dividend payout of Rs2.042 billion to State Bank of Pakistan for the first half of year 2017.