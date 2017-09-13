Millennials celebrate Literacy Day

Islamabad :Literacy is a fundamental human right and the foundation for lifelong learning. It is fully essential to social and human development in its ability to transform lives. Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) celebrated International Literacy Day nationwide with the world, says a press release.

As Roots Millennium Schools mark International Literacy Day, it is an opportune time to highlight the importance of literacy and the challenges ahead in promoting global literacy. At RMS, students pledged to read for an extra 60 seconds every day for the next 60 school days. Primary students read aloud, working to improve their speed and accuracy. As the days go by, their goal is to increase their fluency. In the Montessori tier, the students listened to their teacher read about outer space for 60 seconds, then passed around a talking stick as they took turns talking about what they heard. Education is a basic human right, and one that remains unfilled for many children around the world.

Its aim was to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies. On International Literacy Day each year, UNESCO reminds the international community of the status of literacy and adult learning globally. Also, right to universal access for primary education is agenda of Millennium Development Goals MDGs to which Pakistan is signatory. Roots Millennium Schools share the vision of Millennium Development Goals and to an extent the name and foundation as 'Millennials' and 'Millennium Schools' is inspired by RMS commitment to Universal Millennium Development Goals. Roots Millennium Schools pay a lot of emphasis on Language and Literacy Development of Millennials. To celebrate this day and taking it forward to the entire academic session, RMS has launched its Reading Program. The aim of the program is to make Millennials avid readers and good writers also mastering the skills of speaking and listening. International Literacy Day is promoted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote the significance of literacy for healthy societies.

Chief Executive of Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI shared his views: “Literacy is fully recognized as one of the most powerful accelerators of sustainable development, literacy not only changes lives, it saves them. For every individual, education paves the way to a future determined and built by their own hands”.