CDA promotes officials

Islamabad :The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ordered change in the nomenclature of the post of Director General (BPS-20) Finance, Audit and Accounts cadre as Director General (Audit & Account) and promotion of Audit and Accounts Officer (BS-18) to the post of Deputy Director (BS-18), Finance Audit & Accounts Cadre and promotion of Assistant Audit / Accounts officers (BP-17) to the post of Accounts / Audit Officer (BS-18), Finance Audit & Accounts Cadre.

The officers have been directed to submit their charge assumption and relinquishment reports to HRD Directorate accordingly. Human Resource Development Directorate of Capital Development Authority has issued subject orders after approval from Chairman, CDA.

The nomenclature of the post of BS-20, Director General (Finance), Audit & Accounts cadre has been changed as Director General (Audit & Accounts) and all concerned formations / departments are directed to report the Financial Advisor (F.A) / Member, CDA through Director General (Audit & Accounts which are Accounts Directorate, Audit Directorate and |procurement & Contract Directorate.

Among BPS-18 promoted Audit / Accounts officers to the post of Deputy Director, Finance, Audit & Accounts Cadre, CDA are Mr. Nawaz Hussain Minhas, Mr. Tahir Hamid, Mr. Imran Ali, Mr. Sultan Ahmed and Khawaja Nasir Ali. Similarly, among BPS-17 promoted Officer Mr. Dost Ali, Assistant audit / Accounts officer has been promoted as Accounts / Audit Officer BS-18, Finance Audit & Accounts Cadre.