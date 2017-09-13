Anusha Rehman chairs USF policy committee meeting

Islamabad :Universal Service Fund (USF) policy committee meeting, the management forum for the USF, was convened on Tuesday in the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Islamabad, says a press release.

The Minister of State for IT & Telecom; Anusha Rahman chaired the meeting in which the Annual Budget of Universal Service Fund Company for the Financial Year 2017-2018 which is provided through the fund, was approved. The Budget of USF Co for the FY 2017-2018 is approximately Rs14 billion. This budget predominately goes to Broadband for Sustainable development Project for provision of broadband and telephony services to majority of the un-served / underserved areas in FATA, KPK and Baluchistan provinces. It is pertinent to mention here that MoIT is well on course to meet the target of covering all villages with 100 population by 2018. The budget also included allocation for other USF programs including ICTs for Girls and also for the promotion and enhancement of demand side programme specially e-commerce for MSMEs across Pakistan.

USF authorities also apprised the Minister that digitisation of public sector girl schools of Islamabad Capital Territory is being pursued rigorously on priority basis and all 226 girls schools will be provided digital labs and Microsoft digital skills training by 30th November of this year positively.

The Minister stated that the government attaches highest priority to this project and she also directed CEO USF Co to complete this project within stipulated time period and to also complete hiring of 200 teachers on merit.

This meeting was attended by Secretary IT; Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom; Mudassar Hussain and other senior officials from the Ministry of Information Technology, Finance and Cabinet Division. The senior management of USF Co also attended the meeting.