PU PhD admission merit list withheld

LAHORE :The alleged wrong answer key, on the basis of which all the candidates who appeared in PhD admissions to Punjab University’s Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) were evaluated, has raised serious doubt on the result of entrance test wherein only seven candidates were declared successful.

The ICS management, which was supposed to display the first merit list of the candidates for admission on September 11, has withheld the list. It is pertinent to mention here that on September 08, the Lahore High Court had ordered probe into alleged irregularities in the PhD entrance test and had ordered Dean Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences to submit report within 15 days. The petition was filed by a candidate for PhD admission Khurram Shahzad who is also the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The sources said in his application filed to the PU Vice-Chancellor, Khurram Shahzad had claimed that the answer key of many questions like Q7, Q9, Q11 and Q18 was wrong. He had cited various references in this regard.

The sources said six PhD qualified members of the Departmental Doctoral Programme Committee (DDPC) had prepared the entrance test paper and it was a matter of serious concern if the claim of the candidate was true. One of the DDPC members when contacted for comments refused to talk saying the matter was sub judice.

Meanwhile, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir while addressing a meeting of deans and principals Tuesday issued instructions to all of them to ensure admission strictly on merit in the upcoming academic session in all disciplines.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir asked the participants to adopt a new approach and ignore any pressure for admissions to ensure transparency. He said no disturbance would be tolerated during the admission process. On the occasion, Chairman Admission Committee Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt gave a detailed briefing regarding admission process and said that the Admission Committee would supervise all admissions while deans would monitor the whole admission process. All the heads of departments would also constitute their admission committees and run the affairs in transparent merit, he added.