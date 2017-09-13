Miniature painting exhibition opens

LAHORE :An exhibition of traditional miniature painting and calligraphy by Rabia Ashraf was inaugurated Tuesday at Zahoor-ul-Akhlaq gallery, National College of Arts.

The traditional miniature painting and calligraphy both reflect our rich history of visual art and had tremendous recognition in international art market. National College of Arts being the oldest and the strongest institute in supporting such traditional techniques by teaching as major subjects and by organising exhibitions.

National College of Arts is promoting these traditional techniques through our all creative disciplines and specially through diploma programme. Rabia Ashraf, the graduate of National College of Arts has led a life as a teacher in these traditional techniques and proved her skills through many exhibitions.

According to her, "My work has been a means to ignite my spiritual quest of negating the Self and then rediscovering it on another plane. Establishing this kind of relationship with art only became possible through my mentors Faqir Safdar Hussain, Ashfaq Ahmad and Bano Qudsia, who made me realise the importance of the journey directed within. The dedication and commitment of Ustad Bashir Ahmad inspired me to connect my inner self to my work. I learned that through hard work and devotion one can negate one's own personality and then through producing art works something greater is discovered.

My work has gone through various phases along with my soul. I have worked in both traditional and contemporary modes, the latter being particularly under the guidance of Prof Lala Rukh.I have been able to explore a variety of subject matter ranging from court scenes to the romantic epics such as Saiful Maluk and in due course a whole new world of imagination and creativity unfolded before me. My works might be of interest for the viewers, but for me, it is the process of producing them that has been more central and satisfying". This show will continue till 18th of September, 2017 and is open to the general public.